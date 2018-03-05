ISL 2017-18: Jamshedpur FC’s Steve Coppell – Super Cup is a nonsense

Jamshedpur FC’s Steve Coppell chose not to mince words when his opinion on the Super Cup was sought after their 3-0 defeat at the hands of FC Goa. The English coach has mentioned that clubs are yet to receive details on the matchdays and kick-off timings of the competition.

He even questioned the importance of the tournament as the winner wouldn’t get into the continental competitions.

“I don’t think the Super Cup is anyone’s favourite competition. You know for it to take place. Now we are at the end of the ISL and nobody knows exactly where the tournament is when it begins. From my point of view it’s nonsense. If it’s a strategically important competition then surely by now in March we would know the details.

“We know it will be played in Kochi but we don’t the format of the competition and it’s certainly isn’t a Super Cup. It is something I presume somebody has got to do to tick a box for somebody else. The people I have spoken there is not one coach or player who is looking forward to the competition. We were all told at the start of the season that the Super Cup will be played if there is an AFC slot for the winner. But now we find that the Super Cup is taking place,” he stated.

The former Manchester City coach mentioned that the foreign contingent at Jamshedpur FC, including him, will go back home for now.

“To be honest I’ll go home now. All the international players are going home. In all the other teams the international players will go home. The clubs will have to bear the expense to bring them back for the Super Cup. Can Kochi cope with the hotels for 16 teams? Are there enough practice facilities for all the teams in one location? Nobody knows,” he signed off by asking important questions for the authorities to answer.