Go Round head Ngozi Elechi has revealed that forward Ekunta Etenfa was unavailable due to fitness reason ahead of Nigeria's top-flight clash against Kano Pillars on Sunday.

Go Round coach Elechi explains Etenfa's absence ahead of Kano Pillars clash

With the absence of last season's top scorer Etenfa, the Omoku Boys are 19th on the league table, having only secured three wins in nine games so far with a game in hand.

But the gaffer hints of his likely return to Plateau United and is confident they can pick their first ever point away on their debut elite division campaign at the Sani Abacha Stadium.

"I know fans of the club are wondering why Ekunta Etenfa has not had playing time yet this season as he was our top scorer from years," Elechi told media.

"Etenfa still has fitness issues and he recovered from his injury at a time when our other strikers were doing very well.

"Seun Adelani, Okon Otop, and Shadrack Oghale are not just playing well together, they have started getting the goals so it will be difficult now to drop any of them for Etenfa.

"But I believe that by the time we play our rescheduled game against Plateau United, he will be ready to play.

"Nonetheless, I have a fit squad to pick from and well prepared to surprise Pillars in Kano. We know it will be the difficult match for us but we will give them a good fight.

“We just need to stick to our game plan and give everything in the space of entire game to achieve this. I believe in the boys and know they can do it."