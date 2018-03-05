Godwin Obaje believes Ifeanyi Ubah has what it takes to upset Rivers United when they meet at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

Injured Godwin Obaje backs Ifeanyi Ubah to hurt Rivers United

The former Wikki Tourist man has been out on the sideline since he picked up a neck injury in 2-0 win over Kwara United in Nnewi on January 21, 2018.

But inspite his absence, the 2015/2016 Nigeria Professional Football League golden boot winner is hopeful of a quick return to Ladan Bosso's men fold this season.

"It is a sad situation for me that I am not back from my injury to help the team. I would have loved to play my part in the match," Obaje told Goal.

"Rivers United are a tough side to play at the moment because they will be highly motivated after their away win against Kwara United in Ilorin.

"I believe we can shock them and get at least a point there. If Enyimba could go there and get a point, we can do the same.

"I know they will be desperate to win but we must give them a good fight. It will not be easy for us because Rivers is a tough place to go but we have the players to prove a point in Port Harcourt."

Ifeanyi Ubah are placed 11th on the league log with 13 points from 10 games so far.