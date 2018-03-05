Heartland's Oluchukwu Nwosu is confident that the Naze Millionaires will find a new home in Nnewi and that he will use his influence as an indigene of the area to draw fans to come cheer them to a home win against Lobi Stars on Sunday.

Nwosu confident Heartland will be at home in Nnewi

The Owerri side have been forced to play outside their comfort zone after the suspension on the Dan Anyiam Stadium and they have chosen Ifeanyi Ubah Stadium ahead of the encounter with the Pride of Benue.

And the player noted that his teammates won’t feel the effect of not playing at their traditional home by the time the game ends.

“I am from Nnewi and I have played for Gabros United and FC Ifeanyiubah. I know that majority of our teammates are not sure of what the new place we are moving to have for us but I want to assure them that Nnewi people are peace-loving people," Nwosu told Goal.

"I will use my influence to draw as many people as possible to the stadium. “We know that three points is very important for our intention to move away from the relegation zone.

"So, we also know that our next three matches will be played away and a win against Lobi Stars will prepare our minds for what is to come.

“We have been assured that if we win the game we have our match bonuses ready among other pledges from friends of the club. Lobi Stars are a good side but they can’t escape defeat."

The former Gabros United and FC Ifeanyiubah midfielder wants Nnewi and Owerri fans to come all out and cheer them up to victory as they target the maximum points at the end of the 90 minutes.