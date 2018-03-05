Sony Sugar 0-2 AFC Leopards: Ingwe pick second win of the season

AFC Leopards picked their first win this season without the help of coach Robert Matano when they beat Sony Sugar 2-0 on Sunday.

Ingwe overcame a gritty Sony Sugar side to pick their second win of the season and a first without the help of the suspended boss, to take their point tally to seven in four games.

Ezekiel Odera strike and an own goal handed Ingwe a perfect revenge over a Salim Babu side, who beat them in the reverse fixture last season.

Odera banged home the opener in the 10th minute after connecting Joseph Mainge’s cross to hand Ingwe a deserved lead.

Mainge once again delivered another lovely cross into the box, but Whyvonne Isuza blew away the chance, missing a simple tap in with Sony Sugar's goalkeeper Kevin Omondi well beaten.

Ingwe, under the tutelage of assistant coach Dennis Kitambi , continued to pile pressure on the hosts and the persistent throbbing paid off when Sony Sugar put the ball into their own net after Joseph Omweri failed to deal with Isaac Oduro’s cross.

Meanwhile, Kariobangi Sharks handed Wazito their biggest defeat of the season following a 4-1 victory in the other match played on Sunday.

Eric Kapaito's hat-trick and Duke Obuya’s solo goal were all Sharks needed to humble the league debutants, who kicked-off their campaign with a victory over Sony Sugar.

Obuya opened the scores for Sharks in the 21st minute before Kapaito doubled the advantage five minutes later only for Brian Odhiambo to reduce the deficit with a fine header from a resultant corner-kick.

Kapaito, however, came back in the second half with a brace to aid Sharks back to victory after going down to Gor Mahia last weekend.

Elsewhere, Ulinzi Stars handed Tusker their second defeat of the season in a slim 1-0 win at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

Masita Masuta scored the lone goal of the day to hand coach Dunstan Nyaudo his third victory at home this campaign.