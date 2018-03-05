Sunshine Stars coach Duke Udi has emphasized that a home win against Enugu Rangers on Sunday in Akure will boost the morale of his players who are yet to come to terms with the recent happenings in the team.

Sunshine coach Udi targets important win against Enugu Rangers

The Owena Whales have had issues with the League Management Company who denied them access to use players they signed at the beginning of the season over players’ indebtedness and they have had three points deducted because of their fans’ unrest in a recent league tie.

He disclosed that issues affecting the team outside the pitch have not affected the psyche of the players but noted that their home win against MFM has helped to lift their spirits ahead of the Sunday duel with the Flying Antelopes.

“It is very important we win our next two games at home. We have won one against MFM on Wednesday and beating Rangers on Sunday will no doubt boost my players’ confidence ahead of the subsequent games," Udi told Goal.

"No match will be easy at this point in time but we trust the players to do their best to get the job done.

“I must commend the players for not allowing all that has transpired to affect their game. They must continue to remain focused on what happens on the pitch and not outside it. They can’t afford to be distracted at all.

“Rangers will come with their plan to unsettle us but we are going to show them that we have our plans and that it is very much intact."

The Akure Gunners are 15th in the league table with 12 points from 10 games after the three points deducted from the team because of the team’s fans’ consistent violation of the LMC Framework.