The second division of I-League will kick-off on March 16 this year and will be played in two phases. The first phase will be held from March 16 to May 15, 2018. The second phase starts on May 21 and concludes on May 27, 2018.

Preliminary phase:

All you need to know about 2nd division I-League 2018

A total of 18 teams have been divided into three groups to play a round robin format in the preliminary phase of the league. The groups are -

Group A : Real Kashmir, Lonestar Kashmir, Delhi Dynamos FC (reserves), Hindustan FC, Delhi United, FC Pune City (reserves).

Group B : Madhya Bharat SC, FC Goa (reserves), Kerala Blasters (reserves), Ozone FA, Fateh Hyderabad AFC, FC Kerala.

Group C : TRAU FC, Langsning FC, Mohammedan Sporting, JSW Bengaluru FC (reserves), Jamshedpur FC (reserves), Chennaiyin FC (reserves).

A total of seven ISL clubs will see their reserve sides compete in the second division of I-League.

Final phase:

The winners of each group and the best second-placed team will qualify for the final phase where they will play a single-leg league format. However, if reserve teams of ISL clubs finish as winners or runners-up in any group, the next non-ISL team will be rewarded with progression.

Venue:

The group fixtures will be played at home and away venues while the final phase will be played at a central venue and the winner will gain promotion to the I-League.

Each club can register a maximum of three foreign players for the 2nd division league out of which one player has to be from an AFC member nation.