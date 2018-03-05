Hosts Thika United handed Mathare United their second draw of the season following a 1-1 resu;t at the Thika Sub-County on Sunday.

Thika United 1-1 Mathare United: 'Slum Boys' survive Thika scare

Cliff Nyakeya saved the day with a cool header in the second half to help the ‘Slum Boy’s keep pace with league leaders, Gor Mahia, who are at the summit on 13 points.

Mathare were headed for a humiliating defeat at the bumpy Thika-Sub County Stadium before Nyakeya rose above the rest to head home the equalizer.

Thika United, on the other hand, will have themselves to blame for dropping two points with a dominant second-half display.

Mathare United showed some signs of promise early in the game, but Thika United soon took over the proceeding after cutting the visitors’ supplies up front in a lively display.

Mathare won a free-kick in a promising position, outside the box, after Frank Bala was penalized for a handball, just two minutes into the game, but Francis Omondi's effort flew over the bar as the ’Slum Boys’ pushed for an early goal.

But Thika responded with an attack that resulted in another free-kick on the other end, but a hawk-eyed Robert Mboya neutralized Dennis Odhiambo retaliatory attack in the fifth minute.

Mathare United pulled a double attack two minutes later, but Thika United custodian Allan Owiny came off his line to thwart Cliff Nyakeya’s threat.

The visitors blew away the first open chance of the game after Francis Omondi set off Chrispinus Oduor with a dipping cross, but the latter sent his shot way off the mark.

Mathare United found it tough trying to piece together passes as Thika took control of the game. Mboya pulled a memorable save after he parried Odhiambo’s 46th minute long-range shot to keep the scoreboard clean heading into the break.

David Owino picked a yellow card just a minute after resumption after elbowing his opponents as the visitors continued to soak in the pressure from the host.

But Thika took the lead just nine minutes after the break after Shami Kibwana was brought down in the box, only to dust himself up with a beautiful spot-kick after he sent Mboya the wrong way.

Mboya was kept busy in the second half with Thika United pitching camp, forcing Francis Kimanzi to pull out Daniel Mwaura for Chris Ochieng.

Nyakeya saved the day for Mathare United with a 74th minute equalizer.