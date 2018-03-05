The semifinal lineup for the ongoing Indian Super League (ISL) edition has been decided after FC Goa became the final team to clinch qualification for the playoffs. A 3-0 win over Jamshedpur FC on Sunday sealed the Gaurs' qualification into the semi-final.

ISL 2017-18 Semifinals: Bengaluru FC to face Pune City, Chennaiyin FC take on FC Goa

League toppers Bengaluru FC, Chennaiyin FC and FC Pune City had already qualified for the semifinals.

The semifinals will be two-legged ties played on a home and away basis and will be held in the coming week. The ISL final is scheduled to be held on March 17. Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC, the top two teams in the league, will play their second legs at home.

Bengaluru FC will lock horns with Pune City in the first semifinal. The first leg will be played at the Balewadi Stadium on March 7 while the second leg will take place at the Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru on March 11.

Chennaiyin FC are set to face FC Goa in the second semifinal with the first leg being held at the Fatorda Stadium on March 9 while the return leg scheduled in Chennai on March 13.