ISL 2017-18: Kerala Blasters sign David James as head coach on a three-year contract

David James has signed a three-year contract as the head coach of Kerala Blasters, the club confirmed on Sunday.

The former Liverpool custodian took charge of the Kerala-based Indian Super League club after Rene Meulensteen was sacked midway through the season. Under James, Blasters ended the season in the sixth position on the table with 25 points.

By finishing sixth in the league, Kerala Blasters have gained a direct entry to the upcoming Super Cup which is scheduled to kick-off later this month and it will be the Englishman's next assignment after a disappointing ISL.

David James served as a player-manager at Kerala Blasters in the first season of Indian Super League and helped his team reach the final of the competition.

Speaking of his extended stay, James said, "I would like to thank Kerala Blasters for the opportunity to be head coach for a second time, it is an honour to be in this position, with the best-supported team in India, and to build a squad looking to compete in the AFC (Asian Football Confederation).

The club and I are committed to improving both on and off the field. Together, with our huge fan base, we want Kerala Blasters to be playing at the highest level. Indian football has come a long way since I first experienced it in 2014. I am excited at what the future may hold and what role the Kerala Blasters team will play in that."

Assistant coach Herman Hreidarsson has also signed a contract extension at Blasters after joining David James' staff in January.

Club CEO Varun Tripuraneni said, "Everyone at the club is delighted he has agreed to extend his contract. Kerala Blasters is extremely special to David and he brings a tremendous spirit to the club. Everyone at the club are looking forward to working with him in the coming seasons."