Ebrimma Sanneh will start from the bench as Kariobangi Sharks takes on Kenyan Premier League debutants Wazito.

TEAM NEWS: Gambian striker benched as Kariobangi Sharks take on Wazito

Sanneh started in Sharks' defeat to Gor Mahia but the Gambian striker has now been benched as goalkeeper Jeff Oyemba make his second consecutive start for the 2017 debutants.

Pascal Ogweno will help the defence as Geoffrey Shiveka captain the side that will be seeking for a win after losing to Gor Mahia.

Kariobangi Sharks XI: Jeff Oyemba, Geoffrey Shiveka, Michael Bodo, Pascal Ogweno, Bolton Omwenga, Patilla Omoto, Fidel Origa, Harrison Mwendwa, Duke Abuya, James Mazembe and Erick Kapaito.

Subs: Gad Mathews, Wycliffe Otieno, Francis Manoa, Henry Juma, Paul Kamau, Shaphan Oyugi and Ebrimma Sanneh.