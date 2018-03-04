Rio Ferdinand has said that it is time for Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger to know when enough is enough and to quit the club.

Ferdinand trolls Wenger & says it's time to quit: It's like my last season at QPR!

The former Manchester United and England centre-back, who was once the most expensive defender in the world, drew parallels with the end of his own career, which petered out in disappointing fashion at QPR.

Wenger, though, appears determined to keep a grip of power at the Emirates Stadium, despite admitting that the Gunners have gone backwards this season.

His side are closer to bottom side West Brom than they are to league leaders Manchester City and are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League next season via a top-four finish.

Fans are starting to become restless and voted with their feet on Thursday, staying away en masse from the 3-0 defeat against Manchester City at home.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has already called for the veteran manager to stand down and now Ferdinand has joined him in typically self-deprecating fashion.



No disrespect but Wenger going on for too long feels like my last year playing at @QPRFC — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) March 4, 2018

“No disrespect but Wenger going on for too long feels like my last year playing at QRP,” he told his Twitter followers.

Ferdinand played 81 times for England in a storied career that saw him win six Premier League titles and the Champions League in 2007-08. At QPR, however, he managed only 11 league appearances before hanging up his boots in 2015.