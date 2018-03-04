Ulinzi Stars captain James Saruni has been handed a first start this campaign as the Soldiers take on Tusker.

TEAM NEWS: Double change for Ulinzi Stars against Tusker

Saruni grabbed the gloves from Timothy Odhiambo as coach Dunstan Nyaudo makes a few changes from the squad that lost 2-1 to AFC Leopards last Wednesday.

Mohamed Hassan has also been handed a maiden start by the new coach.

Ulinzi Stars XI: James Saruni (GK), Brian Birgen, George Omondi, Elvis Nandwa, Daniel Waweru, Mohamed Hassan, Oliver Ruto, Churchill Muloma, Cliff Kasuti, Oscar Wamalwa and Masita Masuta.

Subs: Timothy Odhiambo (GK), Benson Sande, Cylus Shitote, Michael Otieno, Kelvin Amwayi, Bernard Ongoma and John Kago.