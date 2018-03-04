Tusker head Coach, Sam Timbe has made two changes from his previous quad that played Gor Mahia to a 0-0 draw as he takes on Ulinzi Stars in a Kenyan Premier League match.

TEAM NEWS: Double change for Tusker against Ulinzi Stars

Amos Asembeka has been dropped after he sprained his right ankle during the Gor Mahia match.

Defender Eugene Asike who incurred a soft tissue injury on his left knee is also missing Ulinzi’s tie.

Defender Justine Omary will make his debut for Tusker since joining in January transfer from Sony Sugar while Brian Osumba will have his first call-up to the team this season. Both players will be starting from the bench.

Starting XI: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Marlon Tangauzi, Lawrence Kasadha, Bonventure Khasabuli, Hashim Sempala, Robert Achema, Apollo Otieno, Boniface Muchiri, Edwin Lavatsa, Timothy Otieno.

Reserves: Byrne Omondi, David Mwangi, Justine Omary, Peter Nzuki, Brian Osumba, Jackson Macharia, Mathew Odongo.