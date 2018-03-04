Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique claims that Neymar is going nowhere in the summer despite constant links with Real Madrid.

'Have you asked Ronaldo if he's happy?' - Annoyed PSG sure Neymar won't join Madrid

The Brazil international moved to the Parc des Princes side for a record-breaking fee of €222 million from Barcelona last summer but despite a successful stint with the Ligue 1 giants has been linked with a potential switch to the Bernabeu.

Goal understands PSG would consider a sale if they win the Champions League this season but Henrique is confident he will be staying put.

"Obviously he’s going to stay with PSG next season," he told L’Equipe. "His father said that two or three days ago: he’s happy in Paris. His project is to stay here. He’s here to play and score goals.

"The Spanish aren’t like the French, they’re against PSG. For them, we’re now rivals. Spanish journalists have spoken to guys who say that Neymar isn’t happy, good… have you asked Cristiano Ronaldo if he’s happy at Real Madrid?"

PSG will tackle Zinedine Zidane’s side in the Champions League last-16 on Tuesday, aiming to become just the sixth side to overturn a two-goal deficit at this stage of the competition, having lost 3-1 in Spain three weeks ago.

They will, however, have to do so without the 26-year-old attacker, who underwent successful surgery on a broken foot on Saturday, with PSG forecasting the Brazilian’s absence from training to be around six weeks.