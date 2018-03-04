Hazard names De Bruyne, Kane & Salah as Premier League's three best players

Eden Hazard has crowned Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and Mohamed Salah as the three best players in the Premier League.

The trio have been in stunning form in the 2017-18 season and lead the way as the favourites to pick up the PFA Player of the Year award at the end of the season.

De Bruyne is top of the assists chart in England's top flight, having created 14 goals for his Manchester City team-mates, with Pep Guardiola's side on course to lift the title.

Tottenham striker Kane, meanwhile, is the joint top goalscorer in the division with 24, with Liverpool sensation Salah also having scored 24 after he again found the back of the net in the Reds' 2-0 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

And Hazard believes those three are the best that the Premier League has to offer, revealing he voted for De Bruyne to win the Player of the Year gong.

"I think there are three [best players in the Premier League] - Kevin De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah and Harry Kane," Hazard told Sky Sports.

"I voted for Kevin De Bruyne. He is the best. I could have also voted for Salah because I played with him and he's my friend but Salah is more a striker than a player.

"Kevin has got everything. He defends, crosses the ball, assists and scores goals in big games. For me, he is the best this season."

Hazard went on to further praise Belgium international team-mate De Bruyne, claiming he's capable of magic on the football pitch.

He added: "He's fantastic. He's clever on and off the pitch. He's in full confidence as he's playing in the best team in the Premier League this year.

"When he's on the pitch with good players, he's one of the best in the world. Every time he has the ball at his feet he can do something magic.

"He doesn't score a lot of goals but he can create something with just one movement or pass. It's simple, he's a special player.

"City are a team, though - not just one player. I can tell my team-mates to stop De Bruyne or [Sergio] Aguero but they have 11 players, they are not just two players.

"I'm happy to see Kevin before kick-off but for 90 minutes I'll try to forget he's my friend. I like to make jokes with my friends in the tunnel but as soon as the referee blows the whistle I'm focused on the game.

"After the game - win lose or draw - I will shake his hand and say 'see you in March with the national team'."

City face Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday looking to move 19 points clear of second-placed Manchester United.