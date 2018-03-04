Ulinzi Stars Captain, James Saruni has made it to the matchday squad as the Soldier prepare to take on Tusker FC in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Timely boost for Ulinzi Stars as Captain returns for Tusker clash

Saruni replaced Jacktone Odhiambo, who missed training last week as he was attending a goalkeeping coaching course.

Defenders Cylus Shitote and Benson Sande return to the squad after missing the match against AFC Leopards the last time out while Mohamed Hassan is also named in the team for the second straight time.

Enosh Ochieng will miss his fourth straight match with injuries while Omar Mbongi, who had family engagements in the week misses out for the first time in the season.

Hamisi Abdalla is also out for the home match, same as and Collins Ochieng.

Matchday squad: James Saruni, Timothy Odhiambo, Masita Masuta, Oscar Wamalwa, Cliff Kasuti, Churchill Muloma, Dan Waweru, Elvis Nandwa, Mohamed Hassan, George Omondi, Oliver Ruto, Brian Birgen, Benson Sande, Bernard Ongoma, John Kago, Michael Otieno, Kelvin Amwayi, Cylus Shitote.