I-League 2017-18: Shillong Lajong v East Bengal - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

Shillong Lajong take to the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium in Shillong, Meghalaya, one last time this I-League season when they host East Bengal on Monday evening.

Date

Monday, March 5

Time

5:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network (Star Sports 2 and 2 HD) have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the I-League. However, this fixture will not have a live telecast.



TEAM NEWS

SHILLONG LAJONG:

Injured: Hardy-Cliff Nongbri



Doubtful: None



Suspended: None



Key Players: Saihou Jagne, Daniel Odafin



EAST BENGAL:

Injured: None



Doubtful: None



Suspended: Eduardo Ferreira



Key Players: Mahmoud Al Amna, Kaysumi Yusa, Dudu Omagbemi



TITLE RACE SCENARIO

Even a defeat will keep East Bengal (29) in contention for the title, but for which they will have to win their last game against NEROCA FC (31) and hope for Churchill Brothers to defeat Minerva Punjab (32) at the same time.

On the other hand, should the Red and Golds manage to rake up all six points from their last two games while the Punjabi outfit also win their final fixture, both the title contenders will finish on 35 points and East Bengal will be crowned champions on account of a better head-to-head record. The only chance NEROCA FC have to win the title is if they beat East Bengal and Minerva Punjab lose on March 8th.

Meanwhile, Should East Bengal, NEROCA and Minerva Punjab lose their remaining games, and Mohun Bagan win against Gokulam Kerala, the Mariners will be claiming their second I-League triumph. However, in the same circumstance, an exception of a draw would be sufficient for Minerva Punjab as they enjoy a superior head-to-head against Bagan.



GAME PREVIEW

Shillong Lajong, currently sixth with 21 points from 17 games and to play their last game of the season, will be deperate for a win over East Bengal and finish in the top half of the standings as they have a better head-to-head over Aizawl FC (24) who have played all their games. A loss would allow Gokulam Kerala (20) an opportunity to finish sixth.

With Bobby Nongbet missing from the sidelines for personal reasons, Alison Kharsyntiew has been in charge of Lajong for majority of this season and the side has recorded a double over Aizawl two weeks ago. However, they suffered a three-game losing streak before that and have registered only 8 points from a maximum of 24 since the Christmas week.

Hardy-Cliff Nongbri is ruled out due to an ankle injury for the tie. Saihou Jagne will be expected to deliver the goods in front with the defensce marshalled by Juho Oh handed the task of containing the threats posed by a hunry East Bengal outfit.

Knowing that a win will leave them self-dependent to land their first I-League title, expect East Bengal to go out all guns blazing. Dudu Omagbemi was in red hot form as he struck four times in the 7-1 humiliation of Chennai City, while the Nigerian's late winner against Indian Arrows around a month ago also comes a long way.

Khalid Jamil's men were nearly thrown out of the title race by 'giant killers' Gokulam Kerala until the Malabarians went on to defeat Minerva Punjab as well. East Bengal will hope not to require another part-favour from Kerala if they lose against Lajong on Monday, though Minerva Punjab would also need to lose.

The visitors will be missing defender Eduardo Ferreira who picked his fourth yellow card in the last match as Arnab Mondal would slot in his place. The rest of the squad is expected to remain the same with protagonists Mahmoud Al Amna and Katsumi Yusa expected to play starring roles.

Will Lajong grab their fifth place or can East Bengal put themselves in charge of the title race?