Gor Mahia Coach happy about team energy as Esperance lines up next

Dominant Gor Mahia Coach, Dylan Kerr was impressed by the overall team display against Bandari despite an injury setback ahead of the crunch continental assignment on Wednesday.

Gor Mahia Coach happy at team energy as Esperance lines up next

The league defending champions beat Bandari 2-0 on Saturday to bring to an end, a perfect start to the season by the Dockers.

Gor Mahia are set to take on Esperance of Tunisia in a Caf Champions League, first round of matches on Wednesday, and despite defender Wellington Ochieng being a serious doubt for the tie, Kerr did not let the injury concerns clog his mind after downing Bandari at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

"I wanted the performance today, I wanted the energy and I got it from my players,” said the Englishman who stretched his lead at the summit to 13 points.

Ochieng may be sidelined for the remainder of the first leg after picking a knee injury in the weekend's victory.

This will be a big blow to Kerr, who may also have to do without Ugandan defender Godfrey Walusimbi who is sidelined by another injury.

Gor Mahia were humiliated by the Tunisian side 8-2 on aggregate in the same stage in 2014.

Esperance won both meetings 3-2 at Nyayo Stadium before recording an emphatic 5-0 victory at Stade Olympique Rades in the return leg fixture.