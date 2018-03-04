Ushuru FC went down 2-0 to Kenya Police in a National Super League match played at Camp Toyoyo on Saturday.

Ushuru suffer shock defeat as Western Stima run riot

Benjamin Megason scored the opening goal for Police before Patrick Oboya slammed home the winner from the penalty spot. It was the third time in a row Ushuru has dropped points this season, consequently dropping to 14th on the log with four points from four matches.

In the second match played at the same venue, Kibera Black Stars, for the third time in four matches, walked home with all three points, this time against struggling Administration Police. Henry Onyango scored the all-important goal in the second half.

At Moi Stadium in Kisumu, Western Stima put up a dominant display to edge out Kangemi All Stars 4-0, the largest scoreline this season. John Oruko, Austine Ochieng, Hubert Kopany and John Mwita were on target for Stima.

The power men are consequently perched at the top of the 19-team log, with 10 points from four matches. Kibera Black Stars is second with a similar point tally but with an inferior goal difference.

St Joseph Youth were 2-1 winners over fellow Nakuru-based side Nakuru All Stars while at the Thika sub-county Stadium, hosts Bidco United moved to third on the log with a 1-0 win over GFE 105.