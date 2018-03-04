Jets snatch mental edge from Sydney FC

Neither coach would say it out loud but both Ernie Merrick and Graham Arnold have offered hints the A-League balance of power may have finally shifted.

Newcastle have stolen the psychological edge over A-League leaders and reigning champions Sydney.

Having pushed Sydney FC on two previous occasions this season, second-placed Newcastle stole the psychological edge over the league leaders and reigning champions in Saturday night's unlikely 2-1 triumph.

On the table the Jets remain a near-insurmountable eight points adrift of Sydney and the Premiers' Plate.

Head to head they're evenly split - each now have a 2-1 win along with January's 2-2 draw.

Yet in the heads of the players, something shifted with the Jets' 80-minute, 10-man display that's been lauded as one of the greatest A-League performances.

"I'd say the boys are pretty confident they can match it with anyone now," Merrick said.

"We haven't won anything yet but that was a pretty special night against a very good team.

"Whether we've played at home or away we've played a brand of football that would always give us the option of delivering three points.

"We've got that many players who can create and score goals ... tonight we had a good number of players who defended in a rock-solid manner.

"To get those two things right says we're a good chance of finishing in the top four but I won't talk past that."

Arnold, perennially committed to keeping the focus on his own team, said the Jets were "probably up there" with the best rivals he'd faced this season but yet again declared Sydney's biggest challenge to be themselves.

He did, however, have room to remind Newcastle this was only their first win in the past 16 meetings and made a point of mentioning star forward Andrew Nabbout's potential exit to Asia.

"It's two losses in 22 (for Sydney)," Arnold said.

"If you want to add FFA Cup in there as well it's two losses in 32.

"I think it'll fix our attitude. You can see the boys are really hurting in the dressing room.

"Obviously losing to 10 men isn't great but it's about what you learn and what you do from there.

"A good kick up the backside and we move forward. I expect a great reaction now."

The Jets have now all but sealed second spot, 11 points ahead of Melbourne City after Warren Joyce's men fell 2-1 to Melbourne Victory on Friday night.

The final Melbourne derby result lifts Victory within a point of their cross-city rivals and three ahead of Adelaide, who fell 1-0 to seventh-placed Brisbane at Suncorp Stadium on Saturday.