Arguably the biggest clash in the Kenyan Premier League match day five as it brings together the eleven time league champions against four time winners.

Ulinzi Stars - Tusker Preview: Who will blink first in Nakuru?

The fact remains though that the two sides have not started the season as they could have loved to. Both have new coaches, who are trying to find the correct formation as well as the most effective combinations.

Tusker have managed one win from their past four league outings, two draws and a loss, while Ulinzi Stars have registered two defeats, a draw and a win. The brewers are in the eleventh position, a place higher than their opponents.

The soldiers have won seven, drawn six and lost five of their last eighteen matches against the brewers.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ulinzi Stars: Former AFC Leopards midfielder Bernard Ongoma will be aiming at controlling the midfield and helping stabilize the brewers' ship. Masita Masuta should get off the mark! He has been given many chances to show what he can do, and this will be another one for him to prove his worth.

Tusker: Duncan Ochieng' ensured his team picked a point against Gor Mahia by making top class saves; he is definitely in high spirits. One player, who was a little casual against K’Ogalo was Boniface Muchiri, but again the coach trusts this man meaning he will be given another chance to impress.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Ulinzi Stars: Timothy Odhiambo, Brian Birgen, Omar Mbongi, George Odhiambo, Oliver Ruto, Bernard Ongoma, Churchill Muloma, Cliff Kasuti, Nandwa Elvis, Kelvin Amwayi and Masita Masuta.

Tusker: Duncan Ochieng, Collins Shivachi, Marlon Tangauzi, Eugene Asike, Bonventure Khasabuli, Hashim Sempaka, Apollo Otieno, Robert Achema, Timothy Otieno, Amos Asembeka and Boniface Muchiri.