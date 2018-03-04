If there is a team in Kenyan Premier League currently facing psychological problems then it is AFC Leopards.

Sony Sugar - AFC Leopards Preview: Tricky affair for Ingwe in Awendo

The team's unity is under threat, out of Caf Confederation Cup and to make matters worse head coach Robert Matano was suspended last Friday.

AFC Leopards have collected just four points from three matches after registering a win, a draw and defeat and it is a shame the team is placed in the 13th position and just a point above relegation zone.

As for Sony Sugar, things are looking up despite financial challenges. The team has managed to collect seven points in four outings, something that has motivated Babu Salim charges. But the tactician believes it is not going to be an easy outing.

“Last season we claimed maximum points from them, and one thing I am sure is that they will be aiming at getting revenge. They will not want a repeat, and that will make it hard for both sides, since we also want a win.”

The Awendo-based side has always been a tricky customer for the twelve time league champions as the records show. Actually in the last eighteen matches, Sony has won eight times, drew thrice and lost seven times.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Sony Sugar: George Abege is set to return against Ingwe, and the only way to ensure he underlines his importance to the team is by scoring. Another player Ingwe should be wary is one Yemi Mwana. He is intelligent and always makes things happen.

AFC Leopards: Jairus Adira faces his former side and he definitely will want to show what they are missing. With Collins ‘Gattuso’ Okoth out, Victor Majid and Duncan Otieno will have to ensure they run the midfield well and control the proceedings.

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS: Sony Sugar: Omondi Kevin, Omweri Joseph, Owuor Dennis, Werunga Pamba, Oluoch Kevin, Ademba Victor, Simiyu David, Mosha Benjamin, Yema Mwana, George Abege and Sisia Tyrone.

AFC Leopards: Jairus Adira, Moses Mburu, Michael Kibwage, Robinson Kamura, Yusuf Mainge, Duncan Otieno, Whyvone Isuza , Baker Lukooya, Victor Majid, Brian Marita and Ezekiel Odera.