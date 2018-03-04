Al Ahli thrashed Al Taawoun 5-1 to move onto 45 points in the Saudi Pro League and edge closer to Al Hilal who were initially on 46 points, but the latter managed to defeat Al Faisaly 1-0 and sit at the top of matchweek 23 with 49 points, a total of four points ahead of Al Ahli.

Saudi Pro League: Matchweek 22 Round-up

Elsewhere in the league, Al Ittihad were knocked down by Al Shabab – the team they had beaten last week in the King’s Cup quarter final – with a 3-0 scoreline to be pushed away from the top four spots.

Meanwhile, Al Nassr managed to move into 3rd place after beating Al Raed 4-3 thanks to a 92nd minute goal from Mohamed Al Sahlawi, helping them leapfrog Al Faisaly - whose points total froze at 33 after the loss at the King Saud University Stadium – by a single point.