ISL 2017-18: Has Dimitar Berbatov hit out at Kerala Blasters coach David James?

Kerala Blasters' marquee player Dimitar Berbatov might just have termed David James, coach of the Sachin Tendulkar co-owned outfit, the 'worst coach ever' if his social media activity is anything to go by.

Berbatov's post on his Instagram page also suggested that he might not participate for the Men in Yellow in the upcoming Super Cup.

Kerala Blasters failed to qualify for the Indian Super League (ISL) play-offs and finished their season with 23 points from 18 games, ending up sixth on the table. Former Liverpool goalkeeper David James took over the side midway through the season after Rene Meulensteen was sacked for a poor start to the season.

Though there were no visible improvements to the Blasters' playing style, the results were better under the Englishman. But ultimately, it was not enough to propel the Blasters into the semifinals.

Now star player Berbatov has hit out at David James' coaching nous by the look of things.

He reveals in his Instagram story that he is headed home, now that the season is over and adorns the picture with several telling hashtags - #WorstWannaBeCoachEver #worsttacticaladvice, #ChipTheBallToStrikersChestAndWeTakeItFromThere/WTF/WhoPlaysLikeThis

It seems like Berbatov has called James a wannabe coach and also lambasted the style of play he advocated. Interestingly, former Kerala Blasters player Michael Chopra who also played under David James in the inaugural season of the ISL lent support to Berbatov's words.