Marotta: Juventus not interested in Balotelli

Goal.com
Goal.com /

Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta insisted his club had no interest in Nice forward Mario Balotelli.

Marotta: Juventus not interested in Balotelli

Marotta: Juventus not interested in Balotelli

Balotelli is set to seek a return to the Serie A after two strong seasons in Ligue 1, with his contract expiring at the end of the campaign.

Roma coach Eusebio Di Francesco suggested he would be interested in having Balotelli , and Balotelli's agent has invited Napoli to move for the Italian

Balotelli himself pointed to Juventus and Napoli as teams he would like to join, but Juve distanced themselves from the 27-year-old.

While Marotta praised Balotelli, he said the former AC Milan and Inter forward was not a player Juve were looking at.

"Balotelli? It's great to watch him play, he's a great player, but we aren't following him at this moment," he told Mediaset Premium .

"I repeat, he's an important player and he could be useful to the national team in the near future."

Balotelli has scored 39 goals in 58 games in all competitions for Nice.

