Zidane still unsure if Kroos and Modric will feature at PSG

Zinedine Zidane is still unsure whether Toni Kroos or Luka Modric will be fit to feature in Real Madrid's Champions League round-of-16 second leg at Paris Saint-Germain.

Madrid cruised to a 3-1 win over Getafe at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday in preparation for their crunch European clash, but both Kroos and Modric were missing.

Kroos, who impressed in Madrid's 3-1 first-leg win over PSG, has been struggling due to a knee ligament sprain, while Modric has a hamstring problem.

Madrid have just two more training sessions before they face PSG in Paris on Tuesday and Zidane still does not know whether they will be able to play.

"They still have not trained with us," Zidane told reporters on Saturday. "We'll have to see on Sunday if they do [train].

"I can't tell you anything. Today has not changed anything from yesterday. We'll see if they train with the ball [on Sunday].

"I will never regret injuries. If they can't be with us, other players will play. The only thing we have is to look at Tuesday and see who we are going to go with.

"We have two days to see how Luka and Toni are. I'm not going to tell you what I'm going to do and what we have planned.

"What I want is for all of us to travel. I hope everyone trains on Monday, but I don't know."

Tuesday's trip to the Parc des Princes will be Zidane's first return to France as a coach.

But he does not see any significance in that and is warning his players they will need to do the ugly parts of the game to progress to the quarter-finals.

"It's true that it's going to be the first time for me," he said. "Even if I go to France for the first time as a coach, I will prepare the game as usual.

"We're just going to think about the game. We know it's going to be very complicated. We'll have to get our hands dirty to win it."