PSG sink Troyes to keep Ligue 1 advantage

Angel Di Maria and Christopher Nkunku scored second-half goals as Paris St Germain warmed up for this week's Champions League clash with Real Madrid with a 2-0 win at Troyes.

Without Neymar, who had a successful operation on a foot injury in Brazil on Saturday, PSG also rested strikers Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe ahead of Tuesday's crucial second leg of their last-16 tie in Europe's senior competition, when they will try to overturn a 3-1 deficit.

Leaders PSG, who hold a comfortable 14-point advantage over second-placed Monaco with 74 points from 28 matches, struggled to break down a side haunted by relegation who defended deep and whose goalkeeper Erwin Zelazny made a string of saves.

Di Maria broke the deadlock when he chipped over the advancing Zelazny two minutes into the second half, which was played in a downpour.

The Argentine was replaced by Dani Alves 10 minutes later as coach Unai Emery looked to keep key players fresh for Tuesday.

Nkunku added the second goal in the 77th minute from a cross by Alves with complaints by Troyes coach Jean-Louis Garcia so vociferous and insistent that he was sent to the stands in the 80th.

A minute later, Timothy Weah, son of 1995 world player of the year George Weah, now president of Liberia, was given his Ligue 1 debut by PSG - 8,312 days after his father's last match for the club in May 1995, according to the sports daily L'Equipe.

Neymar had surgery on a foot and ankle injury he suffered last weekend against Olympique de Marseille, which sparked fears he might not be fit for the World Cup in Russia.

"The post-op rehabilitation will begin immediately with the presence of a PSG physiotherapist," the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) said.

Winger Wahbi Khazri scored his ninth goal in 17 games as Rennes won at Amiens 2-0.

Slovenia striker Robert Beric made it five in 10 games since returning from injury with both goals as Saint-Etienne drew at home to Dijon 2-2.

Striker Karl Toko Ekambi netted his 14th of the campaign as Angers beat Guingamp 3-0.

Nolan Roux's 11th of the season wasn't enough as last-place Metz conceded late in a 1-1 home draw with Toulouse.