Super Salah strikes, Liverpool 2nd in EPL

Liverpool moved into second place in the Premier League as Egyptian international Mohamed Salah continued his remarkable scoring run in a 2-0 victory at home to Newcastle United.

Mohamed Salah has continued his EPL scoring spree in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Newcastle.

Salah scored for the seventh match running, taking his Liverpool total for the season to 32, when he put the home side ahead after 40 minutes.

Sadio Mane's goal in the second half ensured there was no joy for Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez, whose Liverpool team won the Champions League in 2005.

Manchester United will start next Saturday's game at home to the Merseysiders back in second place if they win at Crystal Palace on Monday.

"I thought the boys did brilliantly," said manager Juergen Klopp.

"Two wonderful goals and a few more possible. I'm happy."

Tottenham Hotspur, apparently affected early in the season by playing home games at Wembley, achieved a sixth-straight win there by beating Huddersfield Town 2-0 with a double by Son Heung-min.

It was their 17th game unbeaten in all competitions and briefly moved them ahead of Liverpool.

Spurs, who did not win in their first three league games there, are fourth, a point behind United and five ahead of fifth-placed Chelsea, who visit runaway leaders Manchester City on Sunday.

Defeat pushed Huddersfield right back into the relegation mix.

Swansea City were the big winners at the bottom, moving above five teams to 13th, including West Ham United who they beat 4-1.

West Ham manager David Moyes, whose team travelled seven hours by coach to reach Swansea from London on Friday after their flight was cancelled, was bitterly disappointed with the performance, one of their worst since he took over in November.

"I'm embarrassed," he told reporters.

"The fans travelled through the snow to get here and we let them down badly."

Victory continued Swansea's improved form under Portuguese manager Carlos Carvalhal.

Since he joined the club at the end of December with Swansea bottom, they have won five league games and lost only two.

In contrast, West Bromwich Albion's change of manager in the same month has not paid off.

Alan Pardew's job appears to be under greater threat than ever after a 1-0 defeat at Watford.

Albion have now won one of 15 league games since Pardew took over at the start of December and are seven points adrift at the bottom of the table.

Stoke City stayed second-bottom but earned a valuable point in a 0-0 draw at Southampton.

Burnley supporters must have despaired when their team went a goal down at home to Everton.

Sean Dyche's team have never won a Premier League game after falling behind.

This time they did, however, celebrating Dyche's 250th game as manager by winning 2-1 with goals from Ashley Barnes and substitute Chris Wood.