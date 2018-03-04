Griezmann to snub Barcelona and spend 'many years' at Atletico, predicts Filipe Luis

Antoine Griezmann has been backed by Filipe Luis to snub interest from Barcelona and spend “many years” at Atletico Madrid.

The France international has seen his future in the Spanish capital called into question on a regular basis over the last 12 months.

A big-money move to Manchester United was mooted in 2017, only for a transfer ban to lead the 26-year-old to stay put and pen a new contract.

The rumours have refused to go away, however, and a man who recently passed 100 goals for Atletico is now being heavily linked with a summer switch to Camp Nou.

Filipe Luis remains convinced, though, that Griezmann is happy and giving no thought to a transfer, telling Marca: "He is a player who is far above the level of his teammates, and I am convinced that he has not made any decision to move (or not) yet.

"At Atletico he has a whole team playing for him and he is very happy. He is happy with the club and with the city, so I do see him here for many years."

Filipe Luis knows all about heading for the exits at Atletico, only to find that the grass is not always greener elsewhere.

He took in a forgettable stint at Chelsea before returning to Spain, with Diego Costa having done likewise.

"I think that neither Diego nor I regret having left, but I always wanted to return, I've been here in the best years of Atletico's history and you experience moments that are unthinkable in other teams... 2012 to 2014 was unique," Filipe Luis added.

"I had the opportunity to return and I took advantage of it, to try to make my life here, my career in the club I love.

"Antoine can think like us and write his name in the history of the club."