Unstoppable Liverpool set a new Premier League record as Newcastle United became the Reds' latest victims on Saturday.

Liverpool set new Premier League record with Newcastle win

Goals from Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane ensured Rafa Benitez endured a torrid return to the club he helped lift the Champions League in 2005.

The result takes Liverpool clear of Manchester United in second place, although the Red Devils can leapfrog their rivals if they beat Crystal Palace on Monday.

And it also ensured a record-breaking run of form for Jurgen Klopp's men as they continue to revel in matches against the Magpies.

Liverpool have now scored against Newcastle at Anfield in 22 consecutive meetings, a Premier League milestone in home games against a single club.

The last time the Reds came unstuck at home against the Tynesiders was all the way back in 1994, with 18 wins and four draws registered since that defeat.

The Merseysiders have also hit an impressive 91 goals against the Magpies in Premier League history, more than they have managed against any other side.