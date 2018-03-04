Bolton Wanderers sign Chinedu Obasi on short-term deal

Bolton Wanderers have signed ex-Schalke 04 striker Chinedu Obasi until the end of the season.

Obasi, who last featured for Sweden’s AIK, joins the Macron Stadium outfit as a free agent following a successful trial period.

The 31-year-old spent the majority of his career at TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, scoring 25 goals in 92 appearances before joining the Royal Blues and China League One side, Shenzhen F.C.

His transfer to Bolton remains subject to the club receiving international clearance to complete the deal.

Obasi joins Jay-Jay Okocha, Blessing Kaku, and Sammy Ameobi on the illustrious list of Nigerians to have teamed up with the Trotters.