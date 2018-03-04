Karim Benzema, Gareth Bale and Cristiano Ronaldo all start for Real Madrid at home to Getafe as the Merengue look to bounce back from midweek disappointment.

Real Madrid team news: BBC return for Getafe test

The famed 'BBC' trio has been sparsely used together by Zinedine Zidane this season, as both Bale and Benzema have spent time on the sidelines.

Ronaldo was the latest of the trident to be rested on Tuesday, when Madrid collapsed to a 1-0 defeat against Espanyol.

But all three attackers start against Getafe, a calculated risk for Zidane just days before travelling to France for the club's Champions League decider against Paris Saint-Germain.

With Toni Kroos and Luka Modric continuing their recoveries from injury, meanwhile, Marcos Llorente and Isco accompany Casemiro in the middle of the park.

Theo Hernandez starts on the left of defence in the place of fellow injury returnee Marcelo, who makes the bench, while Raphael Varane makes way for Dani Carvajal.

Real Madrid: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Theo; Llorente, Casemiro, Isco; Bale, Benzema, Ronaldo.

Substitutes: Casilla, Varane, Marcelo, Lucas Vazquez, Asensio, Mayoral, Kovacic.

Getafe: Emi, Damian, Djene, Bruno, Antunes, Arambarri, Sergio Mora, Portillo, Fajr, Remy, Ángel.

Substitutes: Manojlovic, Cabrera, Gaku, Molinero, Molina, Pacheco, Merveil.