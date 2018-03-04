Mauricio Pochettino reached 100 Premier League wins as Tottenham manager in Saturday's 2-0 win over Huddersfield Town at Wembley.

Pochettino joins elite group with 100th Premier League win

Two goals from Son Heung-min secured all three points for the home side and moved them into third place in the table, a point above Liverpool, who face Newcastle United in their game in hand.

It was Spurs' third straight win in the Premier League, and marked 11 games unbeaten since folding to Manchester City shortly before Christmas.

The former Argentina international has now managed a century of wins in England's top flight in just 197 matches, which matches ex-Liverpool and Blackburn Rovers boss Kenny Dalglish's efforts.

In doing so, the manager enters an elite group of bosses who have managed the mark with such speed.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is next on the list (179 matches), ahead of Rafa Benitez (181) and Claudio Ranieri (187).