Orlando Pirates coach Milutin Sredojevic has lauded his men after their 3-1 win over their Soweto nemesis, Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday afternoon.





Milutin Sredojevic: Orlando Pirates' win over Kaizer Chiefs good for South African football

The 3-1 win for the 1995 African champions has helped them close the gap on Premier Soccer League log leaders, Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Mayfair-based club has maintained their four point gap between them and log leaders, they now sit second with 39 points from 23 league games.

Luvuyo Memela’s brace and one goal from Thembinkosi Lorch at the FNB Stadium saw Pirates beat Amakhosi 3-1 in the league.

Although Leonardo Castro’s header cancelled out Lorch’s early strike, the visiting Amakhosi could not come back and stop the dominating Ghost.

“We were surprised in the first half the way Kaizer Chiefs came at us with (Joseph) Molangoane inverting on the inside and Rama (Ramahlwe Mphahlele) going on the overlap,” Sredojevic told SuperSport TV.

“They were overloading our midfield, this is the advantage they got. However, we scored first and they scored from the set-piece,” said the coach.

“In the second half, we regrouped and made just one tactical change we had six midfielders so that we overpower them in midfield. From such a situation Memela scored at the right time with his first touch,” added Micho.

Speaking about Steve Komphela’s charges, the former Uganda coach expressed delight after they were successful in their efforts to protect the result.

"The opponent needed to come out and we could have scored more it is unacceptable that we have sat behind in closing minutes, but we were happy we had the lead so we wanted to protect the result,” expressed the coach.

“We won the game against a very good Kaizer Chiefs, it is good for South African football it’s good for us that we got the three points and we are happy but we have to look critically in what went wrong today and look forward to the games in front of us,” continued the Serbian.

“Memela scored with his first touch so it was a right change and with (Mpho) Makola we wanted to have three midfielders so that we win that central area and with (Augustine) Mulenga we wanted to give him his debut and I believe he has shown South Africa that he can give us so much," concluded the coach who bagged his first derby win this season.