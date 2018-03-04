This comes after Orlando Pirates claimed the maximum points as they cruised past their fierce rivals, Kaizer Chiefs with a 3-1 win on Saturday afternoon.

Steve Komphela laments Kaizer Chiefs' lack of killer instinct after defeat to Orlando Pirates

Despite their efforts, Chiefs coach Steve Komphela believes Pirates' second strike killed the game.

In what was seen as a must win encounter for both sides in the Premier Soccer League as far as the title race is concerned, the Soweto giants played to their best abilities.

Goals for the Buccaneers came through Luvuyo Memela’s brace and one from Thembinkosi Lorch at the FNB Stadium.

Although Leonardo Castro’s header cancelled out Lorch’s early strike, the visiting Amakhosi could not come back and stop the dominating Ghost.

However, for the Naturena-based outfit, the defeat leaves them at number three with 35 points from 23 league outings.





Th former Free State Stars boss reckons that his charges played well and were let down by their lack of goals.

“If you were to sum it up in one line, you would say we played they scored. I thought we should have buried the match in the first half we were pressing quite well, we didn’t give them time and space to turn because one of their strengths is that once they get turned, they flood your defensive zone,” Komphela told SuperSport TV.







“In the second half, I think the second goal killed everything. An early goal for them boosted their morale and we had to reshuffle a bit,” added the coach.

“I still believe even on the back of the goal our players played well. It was a good game for a neutral, good game for the supporters but just a bad result for us," he continued.

“What they did is that as soon as we lost the ball or we lost our pressing then as soon as they get turned they see their bodies upfront and you feel that energy, that’s where the difference came,” observed the former Chiefs skipper.

The manager lauded his men for pressing to find their second goal in the match, saying their display in the second stanza was not good enough.

“The pressing was perfect in the first half but we were losing it a bit in the second half and that was the difference,” continued the Amakhosi manager.

“The one we have won wouldn’t be counted. Before I came here there are matches I’ve won against Pirates, you look at it as an individual? No. But I’ve won many matches against Pirates before," he concluded.