Alexandre Guimaraes’ Mumbai City were already out of the reckoning for a playoff spot coming into their final Indian Super League (ISL) clash against Chennaiyin FC which resulted in a 1-0 defeat.

ISL 2017-18: Alexandre Guimaraes casts his eyes on the Super Cup after Mumbai City's loss

Rene Mihelic’s 67th minute penalty was the difference between the two sides in Saturday’s clash.

Despite the two back-to-back losses to finish their league engagements, the Mumbai City coach was upbeat about what the side had achieved in the past two seasons.

“Like I have been saying, we have been here for two seasons. We have established ourselves very well in the ISL,” he said after the loss.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t have the stability in our performances this season and that hurt us. I’m pretty sure that for now, Mumbai City FC have a good base and can start to plan for what’s next.

First of all we have to play the Super Cup and complete the season,” Guimaraes added.

The Costa Rican, who has been at the helm of the franchise for two years running now, explained that the defeat against Delhi Dynamos in their previous encounter had knocked the winds out of their sails.

“It was difficult the way we got our two consecutive wins against ATK and NorthEast. We were all excited but after the loss in Delhi, it is not easy to reorganise again,” Guimaraes explained.

“Today, the difference between the sides was very less. They get a penalty and they score. Nothing more to say about that,” he said to finish the post-match press conference.