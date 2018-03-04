Bolton Wanderers’ Parkinson needs more time to decide on Obasi

Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson has admitted that he has not seen enough of Chinedu Obasi to hand him a contract.

The 31-year-old is on trial with the English Championship side as he looks forward to getting a deal.

The forward made a substitute appearance for the U23 side against Burnley and scored a goal but has yet to get more game time to impress the boss owing to bad weather and inability to get clearance for games.

“It has been difficult, we wanted to look at him in the bigger picture,” Parkinson told Bolton News.

“I’m looking to have a chat but it has been a bit awkward with everything that has gone on. He has played at a good standard and he isn’t a young lad.

“We thought he’d be playing on Monday but he couldn’t get clearance and because of the travelling we have been doing it has been tough for me to see a lot of him at all.

“This week we have been restricted with the weather as well. It has been a longer wait for him than we would have liked but he’s a good lad who’s played at a decent standard.”

The former Schalke 04 player spent the first half of the season with Swedish side AIK and has scored six goals in ten appearances across all competitions this term.

If the deal goes through, Obasi will team up with compatriot Sammy Ameobi in a bid to help Bolton, only two places above the relegation zone, avoid the drop.