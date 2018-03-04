Orlando Pirates 3-1 Kaizer Chiefs: Super-sub Luvuyo Memela strikes twice to dent Amakhosi's title aspirations

Orlando Pirates attacker Luvuyo Memela was the hero on the day as he came off the bench to deliver two decisive blows to Kaizer Chiefs’ Premier Soccer League (PSL) aspirations.

The FNB Stadium once again played host to a highly anticipated Soweto Derby on Saturday afternoon.

Although, in recent years, the Derby has failed to live up to the hype, this time around, there was an added incentive on offer which promised fireworks. With only a single point separating Chiefs and in-form Pirates, victory would potentially shape the title race as the league reached its business end.

In an effort to ensure the three points and keep their title hopes alive, Chiefs head coach Steve Komphela named an almost unchanged line-up but was boosted by the return of Willard Katsande who resumed his tough-tackling role in the heart of the midfield.

On the side of the Sea Robbers though, the most notable change from the side which comfortably dispatched of Chippa United in their last outing was keeper Jackson Mabokgwane who was replaced by Siyabonga Mpontshane between the sticks. New January signing Xola Mlambo was also given a start alongside Musa Nyatama which made for an intriguing battle in the centre of the park.

As expected, with so much at stake the opening stanza of the clash was a tight but intriguing affair. Pirates though, looked to be the more positive early on, but they were guilty of straying offside far too often. With 10 minutes played, Chiefs finally began to find their footing in the game, and club’s leading goal scorer Ryan Moon, had half a chance to open the scoring only for his header to fly over the bar.

However, it was Pirates who opened the scoring just after the 20-minute mark. Thembinkosi Lorch showed great improvisation and composure as he beat two Chiefs defender in the box before firing the Buccaneers into the lead.

The goal sparked the game into life and in response Leonardo Castro drew Chiefs level in the 29th minute. The Colombian showed his aerial prowess as he profited off a superb set piece by Chiefs’ creative mastermind Siphiwe Tshabalala, heading the ball past a hapless Mpontshane.

Almost immediately Chiefs had Pirates again on the backfoot. This time Wiseman Meyiwa drew out routine save from the Pirates stopper from range. Chiefs were certainly putting into practice everything they had been working on in training in the run up to the game as the Pirates defence need to avert several set pieces that were delivered into the box.

But with five minutes remaining, Pirates had a glorious chance to restore their advantage as the ball fell kindly for Bernard Morrison, but the Ghanaian could not beat Itumeleng Khune at his near post. Castro on the other end was working his socks off but could not add to his tally as both sides went into the break deadlocked.

The resumption of the second half immediately saw Milutin Sredojevic withdraw Morrison for the more creative Luvuyo Memela. The 30-year-old’s introduction would prove to be an inspired substitution as he restored Pirates’ lead seconds after coming on. Nyatama was instrumental in the goal as he glided past the defender in the box before laying the ball off for Memela who showed good composure as he slotted the ball past Khune.

While Pirates may have been in the lead, Chiefs remained a real threat from set pieces and again the combination of Tshabalala and Castro was proving fruitful. But this time the former Mamelodi Sundowns forward’s header was straight at Mpontshane.

Pirates though came close to a second just before the hour mark, as Khune showed just why he has kept the most clean sheets in the league this season. The Bafana Bafana No.1 this time used his feet as he kept out Justin Shonga’s effort from close range, before Lorch’s rebound effort flew agonisingly wide off target.

Pirates were beginning to assert their authority on the game, and Chiefs will count themselves as lucky not to have conceded a third before the hour mark. Amakhosi were completely under the cosh and Memela hit the woodwork from a deflected free kick.

Chiefs threw on Hendrick Ekstein as they looked to stop Pirates’ dominance in the midfield. But the change would do little to change the complexion of the game as Memela wrapped the game up as a contest in the 73rd minute. The Pirates forward calmly put the ball past Khune for the second time in the game.

Chiefs threw men forward in an effort to rescue something from the game, but their day was summed by Philani Zulu’s disappointing header which he sent into the crowd despite being unmarked.

Chiefs did have other opportunities but Mpontshane was enjoying his day in the spot light as his resistance could not be breached. With points wrapped up, Pirates had one final opportunity to compile further misery on Chiefs but Mthokozisi Dube was denied by a flying Khune.