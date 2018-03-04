Gor Mahia 2-0 Bandari: Another victory for K'Ogalo to open gap at the top

Gor Mahia cruised to another victory after downing visiting Bandari 2-0 at Machakos Stadium on Saturday.

The win also ended Bandari’s unbeaten start to the season and stretched K’Ogalo’s lead at the top of the table to three points.

The Dockers came into the match determined to keep their record of not conceding in the four initial matches intact, against a side that had scored ten goals in the same number of matches.

K’Ogalo’s hunger to get an early goal was evident from the first whistle, with the likes of Meddie Kagere, George Odhiambo and Jacques Tuyisenge pinning the visitors in their own half with their electrifying pace.

Dylan Kerr will be concerned with an early injury to Wellington Ochieng, that led to his substitution, with Wesley Onguso taking his position.

In the 25th minute, Bandari's custodian Farouk Shikhalo was forced into action to deny the champions a certain opener. A perfect cross was floated in from the right, and it fell to the ever dangerous Meddie Kagere whose dipping header was met with Shikhalo's palm, and the ball went out for a fruitless corner.

It happened to be a one-sided affair, Bandari failing to hold onto possession, and in the 31st minute, they conceded a free-kick, which was put out by captain Felly Mulumba.

The skipper was however, unlucky to put the ball into his own net in the 41st minute. Substitute Onguso was at the end of a calculated move, and as he tried to pass the ball to the unmarked Kagere, Mulumba deflected it past his custodian.

It was more or the same in the second half, K’Ogalo playing with determination and hunger, as compared to their opponents, who looked lost and confused, maybe because of the slippery pitch.

Philemon Otieno could have made it 2-0 with his thunderbolt in the 62nd minute, but he missed the target by inches. However, it mattered less as Kagere doubled the advantage a minute later.

The goalkeeper misjudged a long ball, and it kindly fell to the forward, who tapped the ball into an empty net.

Gor Mahia is now topping the sixteen team table with thirteen points after five games, and on course towards their 17th league crown. Gor Mahia will take on Esperance of Tunisia in first leg of Caf Champions League on Wednesday.

Gor Mahia XI: Boniface Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Godfrey Walusimbi, Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo, Philemon Otieno, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere and George Odhiambo.

Subs: Fredrick Odhiambo, Wesley Onguso, Boniface Omondi, Samwel Onyango, Kevin Omondi, Cercidy Okeyo and Eliud Lokuwam.

Bandari XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Hassan Abdalla, Dan Guya, Felly Mulumba, Collins Agade, Nicholas Mejja, Fred Nkata, Anthony Wamban, Keegan Ndemi, Shaban Kenga and David Kingatua.

Subs: Joseph Ochuka, Wilberforce Lugogo, Iddi Hassan, Siraj Mohammed, Bonface Akenga, William Wadri and Wycliffe Ochomo.