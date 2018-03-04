Chemelil Sugar bounced back from last weekend's demoralizing 1-0 loss to Posta Rangers with a win against struggling Zoo Kericho at Chemelil Complex.

KPL RoundUp: Nzoia and Chemelil register vital wins

The sugar millers started the match well, and were rewarded with a goal in the first half courtesy of John Kuol. But the visitors leveled matters immediately after the restart, through Kepha Ondati.

But the tea farmers' were undone late into the match when Mwamlangala Jacob converted from the penalty spot, following Sabiri Sindani's foul on Wesonga Kelvin.

In another top tier match played on Saturday, Nakumatt FC played to a barren draw against their hosts Vihiga United at Bukhungu Stadium. The visitors are facing a tough time financially, but they still gave their best and claimed a point.

At Sudi Stadium, Nzoia Sugar collected their first points after defeating visitors Kakamega Homeboyz 3-1.

The Bernard Mwalala coached side had not collected a point from the previous matches, a situation that had piled pressure on him. But that came to an end as things turned around for the best on Saturday.

Elvis Rupia scored his first of the match in the 43rd minute, but Kikoyo Hassan leveled after 53 minutes. That goal turned out to be a catalyst for the home team; they piled pressure on the opponents and Rupia ensured his team gets maximum points by scoring in the 87th and late into the stoppages.