Stephen Waruru and Kepha Aswani were on target to hand Sofapaka their first win against Posta Rangers since 2016.

Sofapaka 2-1 Posta Rangers: Batoto Ba Mungu cruise to victory

Last season's reverse fixture was marred with controversy following a nasty burst up between Batoto ba Mungu coach Sam Ssimbwa and his opposite number Sammy Omollo, with the latter ending up punching him.

Definitely, the two tacticians had a score to settle albeit on the pitch, and the players were aware of this. That explains the slow start by both sides, with the two sides playing under pressure. But it was the hosts, who looked more dangerous in the final third.

Mathias Kigonya almost gifted the visitors a lead in the 12th minute. A ball was played in the danger zone, but the Ugandan miscued his effort, but the defenders reacted fast to cover him.

With both sides defending well, the strikers decided to try their luck with long balls which were, unfortunately, harmless. Rangers had their chances but Kenney Otieno and Jeremiah Wanjala were not incisive.

On the other side, it was Kevin Kimani and Stephen Waruru, who created chances but they did not trouble the goalkeeper. As the match progressed, it was Batoto ba Mungu who looked confident on the ball, but scoring was a problem, but not until the 41st minute.

The 2009 champions won the free-kick just outside the eighteen yard box after Solomon Ngotho's mistimed challenge. It was the dangerous Kimani, who took the set piece, and Stephen Waruru nodded it in for a deserved lead.

After the break, Sofapaka came back stronger, trying to get the second goal, but it was the mail men who squandered a perfect opportunity. Substitute Calvin Odongo was in possession in the opponents third in the 48th minute, but he made a wrong choice, handing Sofapaka possession.

From the resulting ball, Kigonya spotted Kepha Aswani and he did not hesitate to play a long ball to him. The former Leopards man did not waste his time, he shot past the goalkeeper to double the advantage.

The effective Odongo was fouled in the 52nd minute on the edge of the danger zone, and from the resulting set piece, Gershon Likono forced Kigonya into a fine save.

'Pamzo's' men continued pressing and in the 81st minute, they halved the score line courtesy of Likono, who was played in by his teammate, and he did not hesitate to unleash an unstoppable shot past the custodian.

Despite late pressure, Sofapaka held on to register their third win in five outings.

Sofapaka XI: Mathias Kigonya, Yusuf Mohammed, Rogers Aloro, Willis Ouma, Moussa Omar, Kilume Mohammed, Kevin Kimani, Elli Asieche, Stephen Waruru, Micheal Odour and Kepha Aswani.

Subs: Emmanuel Opiyo, Humphrey Okoti, Hilary Echesa, Bernard Mangoli, Umaru Kasumba, Ibrahim Kitawi and Brian Magonya.

Posta Rangers XI: Patrick Matasi, Kennedy Onyango, Joseph Mbugi, Suleiman Ngotho, Jerry Santo, Osborne Monday, Luis Tera, Kennedy Otieno, Gearson Likonoh, Titus Achesa and Jeremiah Wanjala.

Subs: Martin Musalia, Joseph Nyaga, Peter Nganga, Collins Omondi, Cavin Odongo, Eric Kibiru and Jared Obwoge.