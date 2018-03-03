Orlando Pirates coach Micho Sredojevic has named his strongest possible line-up for their encounter against Kaizer Chiefs.

TEAM NEWS: Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs

Sredojevic made several changes to his usual line-up, bringing in Siyabonga Mpontshane in place of Jackson Mabokgwane.

Happy Jele will again lead the team out the tunnel with Thabo Matlaba having to settle for a place on the bench.

The back four is completed by Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Gladwin Shitolo, Mthokozisi Dube and Innocent Maela.

Xola gets a rare start alongside Musa Nyatama, with Thembikosi Lorch and Bernard Morrison just in front of them.

Justin Shonga will play as lone striker, but it is worth noting that Augustine Mulenga is on the bench for the first time since joining Bucs.

On the other hand, Steve Komphela has kept faith with the majority of players who did duty away to Bloemfontein Celtic last weekend.

Itumeleng Khune keeps his place as expected, with Siyabonga Ngezana, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Philani Zulu and Daniel Cardoso playing just in front him.

Joseph Molangoane, Willard Katsande and Wiseman Meyiwa will form a three-man wall in front of the back in a 4-3-1-2 system.

Siphiwe Tshabalala has been given the No.10 role, and he will play just behind Ryan Moon and Leonardo Castro.

Orlando Pirates starting XI: Siyabonga Mpontshane, Mthokozisi Dube, Ntsikelelo Nyauza, Innocent Maela, Happy Jele, Gladwin Shitolo, Xola Mlambo, Musa Nyatama, Thembinkosi Lorch, Bernard Morrison and Justin Shonga.

Kaizer Chiefs starting XI: Itumeleng Khune, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Joseph Molangoane, Philani Zulu, Daniel Cardoso, Siyabonga Ngezana, Willard Katsande, Wiseman Meyiwa, Siphiwe Tshabalala, Ryan Moon and Leonardo Castro.