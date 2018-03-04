TEAM NEWS: Humphrey Mieno missing as Gor Mahia unleash squad

Gor Mahia unleashed a scaring attacking lineup as the league defending champions go all out for Bandari's scalp.

TEAM NEWS: Humphrey Mieno missing as Gor Mania unleash squad

Coach Dylan Kerr named both Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere in the starting squad, same as Francis Kahata who makes a return to the first starting eleven.

Kerr, who watched Bandari eliminate Gor Mahia out of GOtv Shield last season, also included George Odhiambo and Ernest Wendo in his starting squad while Humphrey Mieno has been rested for the tie.

Starting XI: Boniface Oluoch, Wellington Ochieng, Godfrey Walusimbi, Harun Shakava, Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo, Philemon Otieno, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere, George Odhiambo.

Reserves: Fredrick Odhiambo, Wesley Onguso, Boniface Omondi, Samwel Onyango, Kevin Omondi, Cercidy Okeyo Eliud Lokuwam.