BREAKING: Chippa United part ways with coach Teboho Moloi

Chippa United have announced that they have parted ways with Teboho 'Tebza' Ngwana' Moloi.

BREAKING: Chippa United part ways coach Teboho Moloi

The Chilli Boys suffered their second defeat in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) when they lost 2-0 to Cape Town City in the Mother City on Friday.

On Saturday, the Eastern Cape-based outfit revealed that Moloi had been relieved of his duties.

The former Orlando Pirates midfielder was initially appointed as Chippa caretaker coach last September - replacing Dan Malesela, who was fired by the club.

In December 2017, Moloi was handed the job at the club on a permanent basis after going through 12 matches suffering only a single defeat in a caretaker capacity.

The former South Africa international,who served as Pirates assistant coach, was later named as the PSL coach of the month for November.

A club statement read: "Chippa United has parted ways with Head Coach, Teboho Moloi."

"It was an amicable parting, and Mr Moloi remains a friend of the Club."

"We thank him for his contribution to the Club, and wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

The Chilli Boys recorded 12 draws, four wins and four defeats under Moloi.

The 49-year-old's departure has come as a surprise as Chippa are placed ninth on the league standings with 27 points from 23 games.

They are only two points behind eighth-placed Bidvest Wits, who are the defending league champions.

The Chilli Boys' next game is against Free State Stars in a Nedbank Cup Last 16 match at the Goble Park Stadium next week Saturday.