Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane lauds his side's attacking prowess

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Pitso Mosimane was delighted by his side’s 3-1 victory over AmaZulu on Friday evening.

Usuthu may have put on an impressive display in the first half as Mhlengi Cele cancelled out Ricardo Nascimento’s penalty, but it would eventually take two strikes by Sibusiso Vilakazi to give Sundowns a full haul of points, in a match that was marred by excitement, fervour and some spectator unrest.

However, speaking after the game the Brazilians’ mentor, opted not to delve on the unsavoury scenes, instead he chose to praise Sundowns’ attacking prowess in the night.

“I think we need to focus on the positives, which is the game, and leave the other stuff,” Mosimane told SuperSport TV regarding the fan’s behaviour which culminated in the game having to be suspended.

“I think we played well in terms of our offensive organisations. We found pockets of space in midfield to receive the ball with (Themba) Zwane and (Gaston) Sirino)," Mosimane explained.

“Percy Tau was eager to score but he was caught offside. I know that one is wasn’t offside. It’s very difficult to trace Percy as an assistant referee. We played well, our third man running was very good. We’ve been working on it the whole week. You feel good when they do what you have practiced,” Mosimane said.

“We knew that their last four drag the line and we found spaces in between that’s how we scored all the goals. We found spaces in front of the back four. The third man running was helping us. We needed the goals because you never know what’s going to happen at the end of the season,” he added.

Sundowns will now head to Rwanda as they begin their Caf Champions League campaign this coming week, and the journey will be a whole lot easier knowing that they are now seven points clear at the top of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) table.

“Seven points is not enough, you lose one game and anything can happen. But it’s good to get that gap because we won’t be playing in four games. We won’t be around, we are leaving for Rwanda tonight (Friday). It’s a good way to leave,” he concluded.