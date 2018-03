Wycliffe Ochomo has been preserved as Bandari prepares to lay an ambush against Kenyan Premier League defending champions Gor Mahia.

TEAM NEWS: Bandari parade charges against Gor Mahia

Ochomo will start from the bench as David King’atua and Keegan Ndemi lead the Dockers' attack line.

Former Posta Rangers custodian, Farouk Shikhalo has retained his position between the sticks same as Congolese Felly Mulumba, who will control the backline.

Starting XI: Farouk Shikhalo, Hassan Abdalla, Dan Guya, Felly Mulumba, Collins Agade, Nicholas Mejja, Fred Nkata, Anthony Wamban, Keegan Ndemi, Shaban Kenga and David Kingatua.

Reserves: Joseph Ochuka, Wilberforce Lugogo, Iddi Hassan, Siraj Mohammed, Bonface Akenga, William Wadri and Wycliffe Ochomo.