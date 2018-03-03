Posta Rangers Captain, Jockins Atudo is still missing in action as the mailmen prepare to take on Sofapaka in a Kenyan Premier League match.

Jockins Atudo out as Posta Rangers unveils squad to face Sofapaka

Atudo is nursing an injury, though the skipper was expected to make a full return this weekend, but Coach Sammy ‘Pamzo’ Omollo opted to leave him out of the duel.

Kennedy Otieno and Luis Teka have been handed starting berths, the only changes in the squad that beat Chemelil Sugar last weekend.

Starting XI: Patrick Matasi, Kennedy Onyango, Joseph Mbugi, Suleiman Ngotho, Jerry Santo, Osborne Monday, Luis Tera, Kennedy Otieno, Gearson Likonoh, Titus Achesa, Jeremiah Wanjala.

Reserves: Martin Musalia, Joseph Nyaga, Peter Nganga, Collins Omondi, Cavin Odongo, Eric Kibiru, Jared Obwoge.