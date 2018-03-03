ISL 2017-2018: Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa - TV channel, stream, kick-off time & match preview

amshedpur FC play hosts to FC Goa on Sunday in what promises to be an intriguing affair at the JRD Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

Date

Sunday, March 4

Time

5:30 PM IST (GMT +5:30)



TV CHANNELS & LIVE STREAM

The Star Sports Network have the exclusive broadcasting rights of the ISL. The games will be telecast with the option of English and/or Hindi commentary over their bouquet of television as well as digital platforms.

India (English) TV channel Online streams

Star Sports 2/HD

Hotstar and Jio TV



Commentary will also be available in vernacular languages across India.

Hindi TV channel

Bengali TV channel

Star Sports Hindi 1/ HD

Jalsha Movies/HD



Malayalam TV channel Kannada TV channel

Asianet Movies/HD

Suvarna Plus/HD



TEAM NEWS

JAMSHEDPUR FC:

Injured: None



Doubtful: Anas Edathodika



Suspended: None



Key Players: Tiri, Wellington Priori

FC GOA:

Injured: None



Doubtful: Brandon Fernandes



Suspended: None



Key Players: Coro, Manuel Lanzarote

GAME PREVIEW

If there is one result, apart from Delhi Dynamos 2-2 FC Pune City from Friday, in which the referee changed the course of the game, it would definitely be the FC Goa versus Jamshedpur FC tie in Goa.

The Gaurs won the match 2-1 but the number of contentious decisions by the referee certainly hampered or played a massive role in the result of the game.

Ahmed Jahouh should have been sent-off, Manuel Lanzarote’s petulance was its best and his goal was offside as well. The penalty awarded was soft and more.

Jamshedpur FC have every reason to feel aggrieved and certainly, to channelize the frustration of his players positively on the pitch is a task for Steve Coppell. They will be without the services of Mehtab Hossain who is suspended and Anas Edathodika, who has spent more time on the sidelines than on the field.

A lot would depend on how Coppell decides to line-up. Whether he shall start with Izu Azuka or opt for the robust Trindade Goncalves. Would the former Manchester City coach prefer Bikash Jairu on the wings for his work-rate or deploy the Farukh Choudhary, who is yet to score this season.

It must be noted that Jamshedpur have only kept two clean sheets, which came against minnows NorthEast United and ATK, at home this season. In fact in the eight games at Jamshedpur, they have conceded seven.

While they need to win the tie, there is also the danger of leaving too much space at the back for the opposition to exploit. Memo and Wellington Priori will have the task to not let the FC Goa runners from the midfield to get into their box.

FC Goa come into the tie on the back of two fantastic results against FC Pune City and ATK. Their confidence levels are high and a draw would suffice to book a berth in the play-offs.



Hugo Boumous has made the difference in the last two matches while Lanzarote looks fresh after serving a one-match suspension. The manner in which he destroyed Ashutosh Mehta of ATK earlier this week only serves as a reminder of the quality that he possesses.

Ferran Corominas will need to be at his best against possibly the best defence in the ISL, who have only shipped in 15 goals all season. Expect a physical battle with Andre Bikey and Tiri trying to close down the Spaniard.

Who shall be victorious in this tie?