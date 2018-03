Festus Okiring has been named in Nzoia Sugar’s squad that is set to face off with Kakamega Homeboyz in a Kenyan Premier League match.

TEAM NEWS: Nzoia Sugar's combative midfielder returns against Homeboyz

Okiring missed Nzoia’s 2-1 defeat to Tusker after picking a red card against Mathare United at Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

Youthful defender, Tom Teka has been dropped to the bench alongside Edwin Wafula, Morven Otinya and Dennis Wanjala.

Nzoia Sugar are still hunting for a maiden win this season.

Starting XI: Benson Mangala, Wandera, Festus Okiring, Hillary Brian Otieno, Luke Namanda, Stephen Wakanya, Vincent Ngesa, Peter Gin, Elvis Rupia, George Mutimba, David Odhiambo.

Reserves: Mustapha Oduor, Edgar Nzano, Tom Teka, Elvis Ronack Morven Otinya, Patrick Otieno, Patrick Kwitonda.